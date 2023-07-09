Motorcycle safety and awareness event held at Brown Park

Motorcycle enthusiasts, safety advocates, and those curious about motorcycles attended a Motorcycle Safety Awareness event at Brown Park Saturday morning.

Traffic and OWI instructors were on hand sharing valuable insights on safe riding practices, pre-trip inspections, maintenance, riding formation, and much more.

Attendees also could witness the impact of impaired vision goggles and engage in other interactive education tools to understand the importance of motor safety.

The event organizer, Amanda Simmons lost her only child to a motorcycle accident 14 years ago. She believes it's important to ride motorcycles safely.

