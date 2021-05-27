Mother of Lafayette shooting victim calls for justice

A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to remember the life of a Lafayette shooting victim and to raise awareness of gun violence.

43-year-old Robert Hebert died from injuries he sustained in a shooting on E Simcoe Street on May 19. Officers found Hebert suffering from a gunshot wound, and he died later at an area hospital.

Wednesday's vigil was held on E Simcoe Street, and his mother, Eunice Shelvin, spoke with KATC about her son's life.

He left behind two young sons, two young daughters, and a baby girl. And now, Shelvin said her son will never get to be a part of his family's lives.

"He won't be able to walk his baby girl [down] the altar when it's time. He won't be able to hold his grandkids. I'm not going to be able to hold my baby anymore. His sister that loves him dearly, he's not going to be able to text her, call her, 'Come get me.'"

Shelvin also hoped to raise awareness for gun violence, and said the community needs to unite to combat the problem.

"We have to get together and fight this gun violence between our children," she said. "This is wrong. We're not supposed to be killing ourselves, we're supposed to be holding each other up, we're supposed to be coming together as one group."

Finally, Shelvin asked the person who shot her son to come forward and called for justice.

"Just want to tell the person who did it...turn himself in. If he [Robert] would've did it, he would've turned himself in. He wouldn't have been a coward and run," Shelvin said. "I don't have my baby no more. I want justice."

