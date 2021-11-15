Morgan Wallen bringing tour to Cajundome in 2022

Country singer Morgan Wallen is bringing his "The Dangerous Tour" to the Cajundome in 2022.

Wallen will perform on Saturday, April 23, 2022 with special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet.

Tickets will go on sale for the performance at 10:00 am on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Those tickets can be purchased at the Cajundome Box Office and MorganWallen.com.

For more information on the concert visit, Cajundome.com.

