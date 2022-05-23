More than 60 animals find homes during LASCC free adoption event

More than 60 animals were adopted during Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's free adoption event.

LASCC says that the event was a huge success with 68 animals adopted in total. There were 31 adult dogs, four puppies, three cats, and 30 kittens adopted, they report.

Adoption fees were waived through Best Friends Animal Society’s national event, sponsored by Bounty.

“We’re thrilled to find homes for these animals, some of which have been in the shelter for a long time. Thanks to our sponsors and caring community, these animals are no longer homeless,” LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said. “Adopting out 68 animals makes room for 68 more, so 136 in total are saved.”

Those interested in adopting animals at LASCC can view their website to see available dogs and cats that still need homes.

The fee for dogs is $35 and $25 for cats. Fees are waived for military veterans and senior citizens over the age of 65. Animals are spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped.

