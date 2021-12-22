More than 10K pounds of food collected for Acadiana food bank

Local REALTORS® from Keller Williams Realty Acadiana set – and exceeded – an ambitious goal of collecting 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food to reduce hunger among less fortunate neighbors, more than doubling their previous contribution. Volunteer agents make their delivery to local food bank FoodNet Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The Keller Williams Realty Acadiana office has conducted food drives at its Lafayette location in the past, but never to this magnitude, a spokesperson for Keller Williams.

These agents first set a specific goal last year: to collect 5,000 pounds of food between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2020. This year, the self-imposed challenge was to double that amount to at least 10,000 pounds.

A representative for FoodNet Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, says this contribution from Keller Williams is easily among the largest single donations of food in the organization’s history.

