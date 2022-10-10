More school threats: Paul Breaux evacuated

More threats against schools in Acadiana to start the week: Paul Breaux Middle School has been evacuated.

Last week, four students were arrested after social media threats threw Lafayette High into chaos for two days. A student was arrested and accused of giving false information to a police officer at Paul Breaux last week as well. And, St. Martin Parish and Iberia Parish schools also were threatened, causing lockdowns and evacuations.