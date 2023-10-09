More details on trash pick-up changes coming to Lafayette

As Lafayette Consolidated Government transitions its garbage and recycling provider from Republic Services to Acadiana Waste Services, some frequently asked questions are being answered.

Using AWS Carts

AWS will not begin collecting waste until October 30. Residents should not use their new AWS carts until this date. Republic Services will not collect waste that is placed curbside in an AWS cart.

Additional Cart and Recycling Cart Requests

Some residents who currently have two garbage carts with Republic Services have questioned why they didn’t receive two AWS carts, and some customers are wondering why they didn’t receive a recycling cart. Per communications that begin in January 2023, residents need to request a second garbage cart and recycling cart through AWS. The deadline to receive an additional garbage cart and a recycling cart in time for AWS's start date was May 31, 2023. This deadline was put in place to allow AWS sufficient time to plan and deliver carts before beginning collections on October 30.

Residents can still request a second garbage cart for a one-time rental fee of $90 and request a recycling cart at no charge; however, these requests will not be fulfilled by AWS's start date. To request a recycling or garbage cart, visit www.acadianawaste.com/recycling-service/ or call 337-205-7710.

Returning Republic Waste Second Cart

There has also been some confusion regarding the ownership of a second Republic Services cart. Some customers believe they own these carts since they paid for them. However, the fee paid for the additional cart was a one-time rental fee for the duration of the contract. Republic Services still owns the carts, so they must be returned. AWS will not empty any Republic Services carts.

If a second cart is requested through AWS, the same conditions will apply.

For any further questions or assistance, please reach out to Acadiana Waste Services here: www.acadianawaste.com/recycling-service/ or call 337-205-7710.