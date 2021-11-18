Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Month-long program trains local young entrepreneurs

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
yea.JPG
Posted at 8:36 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 21:36:17-05

The McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie is offering young entrepreneurs a chance at free training several times over the next month.

The Youth Entrepreneurship Academy will allow those 16-21 to learn leadership skills, career development, and business planning. The training will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from November 17 to December 15 at the McComb-Veazey Community House in Lafayette.

Property owners, residents, and business owners form the Coterie, a neighborhood planning group.

For more information on YEA, including how to sign up for a session, you can follow the group on Facebook here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.