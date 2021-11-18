Month-long program trains local young entrepreneurs

The McComb-Veazey Neighborhood Coterie is offering young entrepreneurs a chance at free training several times over the next month.

The Youth Entrepreneurship Academy will allow those 16-21 to learn leadership skills, career development, and business planning. The training will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from November 17 to December 15 at the McComb-Veazey Community House in Lafayette.

Property owners, residents, and business owners form the Coterie, a neighborhood planning group.

For more information on YEA, including how to sign up for a session, you can follow the group on Facebook here.

