Moncus Park, years in the making, nears completion

In Lafayette, a sign of progress at Moncus Park.

Work is officially underway on Phase II of construction. It's a multi-phase project that's been in the works for years.

Park-goers can expect an ampitheater, inclusive playground and much more. Even though progress is still being made, residents already are taking advantage.

Instead of sitting at home, Johnathan Hooper and his family decided to take a drive out to Moncus Park.

"It's a beautiful day outside today. We tried to come and check out the park. Can't wait until it opens. We brought the frisbee and a blanket and kind of just hanging out for a little bit," he says.

Some new features in Phase II of construction include a playground, a treehouse, an amphitheater and a Louisiana-themed interactive water fountain.

"We're looking forward to it and we live close by, so it'll be a nice little staycation getaway type deal for the day," Hooper says.

Construction started on the park in 2018, but it was years in the making before that.

"It took thousands of people to save the property from commercial development over the years back in 2005," says Elizabeth Brooks, executive director. "It took thousands of people to come to the table and tell us what they want to do and what they want this park to be and to help us develop the master plan and it's taken even more thousands of people to actually donate to this park to get it built."

Three years later, the project is near completion, Brooks says.

"I think everyone in Lafayette is going to be so excited to have so many different features in this new beautiful 100 acre when we open," she says.

The park is slated to be fully open later this year.