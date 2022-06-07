Moncus Park to open playground and water adventure areas

Two new play areas will be opening this weekend at Moncus Park in Lafayette.

Moncus Park will open the Ochsner Lafayette General Playground and the Our Lady of Lourdes Interactive Water Adventure, beginning at noon on Saturday, June 11. There is no fee to enter either space in the play area.

The areas, found under the oaks past the entrance to Moncus Park, are Louisiana-Themed and have play features that include two fully accessible playgrounds and an Interactive Water Adventure. Moncus Park says the space is equipped with a newly constructed restroom facility and two changing rooms.

The Ochsner Lafayette General Playground features nature-inspired structures and interactive pieces, surrounded by custom rubber surfacing that embodies a Louisiana swamp scene. The playground includes separate areas for younger and older children and a swing set. The playground, they say, can be enjoyed by everyone regardless of age or ability.

The Our Lady of Lourdes 5,100 square feet Interactive Water Adventure is an immersive experience fountain with a sculptural concrete pirogue and alligator. The space features rows of vertical jets from both sculptures. Another set of custom jets shoots up water that mimics bald cypress “knees.” The interactive water feature was designed by Fluidity Design Consultants, a global leader in water feature design out of Los Angeles founded by Jim Garland, a UL Lafayette architecture graduate.

The third feature in Moncus Park’s play area, the Savoy Family Treehouse, will open later in June.

