Moncus Park selected to participate in Central Park Partnership Lab

Moncus Park is one of seven parks selected to participate in the Central Park Institute for Urban Parks 2023 Partnerships Lab.

The collaborative program leverages the expertise of the Central Park Conservancy in New York City, one of the most recognizable parks in the world, to help urban parks like ours grow, maintain, and create more resilient greenspaces.

"We are honored to be a part of this prestigious program and look forward to collaborating with the Conservancy to better serve the health and well-being of our community through the stewardship of everything we do here at Moncus Park," a release from the Park states.

The Partnerships Lab aims to support urban park organizations as they build their capacity to maintain vital public spaces. Participants receive individual coaching sessions, a customized multi-day retreat, virtual group learning opportunities, resources for growth, and access to a broad network of urban park peers.

According to the Central Park NYC website, the Institute for Urban Parks’ Partnerships Lab is a free, 10-month program that supports urban parks and open-space organizations as they identify critical challenges and develop tailored strategies for long-term success. Through the Lab, organizations enhance their ability to steward great public spaces so that they can better serve the cities in which they operate.

Throughout the program, the Institute plays the role of facilitator, project manager, and advisor, providing access to a diverse array of expert knowledge and training opportunities and connecting your organization with a cohort of peer organizations from across the country.

The other programs selected for this year's program are Partnerships for Parks, New York City; Socrates Sculpture Park, New York City; Southern Queens Park Association, New York City; Capitol Riverfront BID, Washington, DC; Emancipation Park Conservancy, Houston, TX; and Mill River Park Collaborative, Stamford, CT.