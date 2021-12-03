Moncus Park Christmas market

LAFAYETTE — People who attended Market Under the Oaks events have some Christmas wrapping to do.

More than 60 vendors were at Moncus Park tonight selling their crafts to visitors.

There people were able to find unique gifts and enjoy some live music.

Michelle Macfayden, President of the Board of Directors of Farmers Market, tells KATC, " There's a lot of different jewelry items that are Louisiana themed. Also plants, vases, things that have Louisiana on them. So it is really unique you can send that to those people who aren't here anymore who might be missing our state or city. Just really a personal touch and unique ideas here."

