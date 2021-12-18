Moncus Park: Christmas in the Park canceled Saturday night as weather threat continues

LAFAYETTE — Inclement weather in Lafayette on Saturday causes Moncus Park to cancel tonight’s “Christmas in the Park” festivities.

All pre-purchased tickets and parking passes will be honored any future night of the festival, organizers say.

Tonight’s scheduled entertainment, Wayne Toups, will be rescheduled to perform in Moncus Park later in the park’s grand opening season in 2022.

Christmas in the Park, presented by Iberia Bank, a division of First Horizon, and Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers is a 12-night seasonal event running through Wednesday, December 29th from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. each evening, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The first community event taking place in the newly-developed Moncus Park features a variety of activities and holiday experiences for the whole family including live music, multiple children’s activities per night, storytime with local authors, photos with Santa, shopping at the Christmas Market and General Store, selfie stations, a live art installation, local food vendors, specialty cocktails, and so much more!

Live entertainment is scheduled each night with performances by local school and church choirs opening for regional performers. In lieu of live music, on Sunday, December 19, the holiday film, Elf, will show on the big screen.

General Admission tickets are available online for $10, or $15 if purchased onsite with cash, debit, or credit. Children two and under get in free. General Admission guests can park for free at Cajun Field to catch the free shuttles to and from the event that will leave every few minutes, starting at 4:30pm. Upgraded ticketing options include Family Passes with tickets for five guests and on-site parking for $55. VIP tickets include access for two guests in the VIP tent, 4 complimentary drinks, and on-site parking for $150, or are available for $120 without on-site parking. Tickets options with parking must be purchased in advance, but VIP upgrades are available onsite for $60 per ticket.

Like other large events in Lafayette, guests can get free RFID wristbands to purchase all food and drinks. Guests can load money onto their accounts using cash, debit or credit cards at multiple "top-up" stations throughout the event.

They say for travelers to be advised that traffic around Moncus Park and Cajun Field may be heavier than usual during the festival. There is limited on-site parking available for pre-purchased family passes and VIP tickets On-site parking is available for pre-purchased family passes or VIP ticket holders.

“Christmas in the Park” tickets are available online at www.moncuspark.org, or you can visit the website and sign up to volunteer to get in for free.

