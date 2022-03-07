Moncus Park announces Women's History Month programming

During the month of March, Moncus Park will offer programs to commemorate, educate and inspire girls and women in Acadiana.

The programs are being put on with the support of the Woman’s Foundation and Women of Wisdom.

“Woman’s Foundation is thrilled to bring health and wellness programming to Moncus Park for women, families, and children. In order to create a positive and healthy impact on our community, we believe it truly takes partnerships like this to make a difference,” said Sally Sabandith, Woman’s Foundation marketing manager. “Thank you to Corey Frank for facilitating our partnership and making this possible. Our team is excited to continue supporting Moncus Park and its mission.”

Registration is not required to participate in the following programs:

Wednesday, March 9 | Woman’s Foundation, “Healthy Boundaries in Friendships & Relationships” | 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Market Oaks, Moncus Park

Wednesday, March 16 | Woman’s Foundation, “Come Build a Parfait - The Healthy Way” | 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Market Oaks, Moncus Park

Wednesday, March 23 | Woman’s Foundation, “Healthy Dating Workshop” | 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Market Oaks, Moncus Park

Wednesday, March 30 | Woman’s Foundation, “Safety Tips for Teens at Home” | 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Market Oaks, Moncus Park

The Women’s History Month “Speaker Series” presented by Women of Wisdom is free but registration is required due to limited seating.

The schedule is follows:

Tuesday, March 8 | Dr. Roxanne Bourque, “Women Using their Voices” | 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | 2901 Johnston St., 2nd-floor conference room, Lafayette, LA 70503

Tuesday, March 15 | Marlice Young-Dugas, "The Power of WE: "Women Emerging" | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | 2901 Johnston St., 2nd-floor conference room, Lafayette, LA 70503

Tuesday, March 22 | Anne Swanson, “Amplify Your Passion Project” | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | 2901 Johnston St., 2nd-floor conference room, Lafayette, LA 70503

Tuesday, March 29 | Tremika Cleary, “Emotional Intelligence: "Promoting the Power of Mindful Practices in the Workplace" | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | 2901 Johnston St., 2nd-floor conference room, Lafayette, LA 70503

Sign up at https://form.123formbuilder.com/6101186/form.

“Women are stronger together! Our voices make a difference. Our actions amplify. Communication, connection, and collaboration are key,” said Phyllis Coleman Mouton, Women of Wisdom president and Moncus Park board member.

