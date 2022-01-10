Watch
Moncus Park announces free classes

Moncus Park
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 10:44:46-05

Moncus Park has teamed up with local groups to offer free classes to the public.

"These programs focus on three core pillars: arts and culture, health and wellness, and environmental education," a park post states. "Programs range from dance and yoga classes to French lessons and more! These classes and seminars cater to ALL ages and are free to the public."

The classes start next week; you can find a list of offerings here: moncuspark.org/events.

Here are some of the classes you can take:

HEALTH & WELLNESS:
The Space Yoga Studio: Yoga in the Park
Embody Zest, LLC: Franklin Method- Dynamic Imagery for Balance and Flexibility
Stretch -N- GrowYoga and Fitness Classes
CrossFit AcadianaBridging Fitness and Healthcare
ZydeFitZydeFit Workout Class

ARTS & CULTURE:
École Saint-LandryFrench en plein air (French outdoors)
Spoken Red: Zydeco Dance Classes

Lafayette Art Association: Visual Art Activities
ENVIROMENTAL EDUCATION:
Gayle Webre, Author: Presentation of When I Was An Alligator

Here's the post:

