Moncus Park announces Food Truck Fridays in February

Next month, Moncus Park will begin hosting a weekly food vendor series called Food Truck Fridays.

The series begins Friday, February 4, 2022, and will occur weekly from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Festival Lawn located near the parking lot.

The new series aims to highlight the food truck industry while providing park guests the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs.

“Food Truck Fridays opens the door to establish an ongoing relationship with entrepreneurs and our community within the park,” says Corey Frank, Moncus Park spokesperson. “Promoting unity right here in the heart of Acadiana is part of our mission at Moncus Park and we’re excited to provide this experience for Lafayette.”

February’s vendors will highlight local Black entrepreneurs in honor of Black History Month.

Vendor participants will be as follows:

Cravin' Boudin, February 4, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Nina Creole, February 11, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

AwwShucks, February 18, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

C'est Bon Manger, February 25, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest schedule and new additions at www.moncuspark.org/events. Food truck vendors interested in participating in Food Truck Fridays must apply for a permit at moncuspark.org/events or by emailing events@moncuspark.org.

Park officials say the park’s “Opening Season” will include a variety of events and programs for the Acadiana community in the coming months.

