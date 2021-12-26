Moncus Park activities continue today and tomorrow

Moncus Park's Christmas in the Park has activities scheduled for tonight and tomorrow night.

Tonight, the rescheduled performance of Chubby Carrier will happen, and tomorrow the rescheduled Elf movie night will happen tomorrow.

General Admission tickets are available online for $10 per person. Tickets at the door are $15 and can be purchased with cash or credit card. Upgraded ticketing options are also available both online and at the door.

Children two and under are free. You can use RFID wristbands to purchase all food and drinks. Guests can load money onto their accounts using debit or credit cards in advance or utilize multiple "top-up" stations throughout the event.

General admission tickets include FREE PARKING at Cajun Field with a short shuttle ride to and from Moncus Park. Shuttle services will run every 15 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m. each night. Drivers with parking passes are asked to enter Moncus Park from the south.

If you want to get in free, you can volunteer for the event. You get a free T-shirt and free admission in exchange for your work at the event. For more info, go here: https://app.giveffect.com/campaigns/19679-2021-christmas-in-the-park-volunteer and click on "volunteer."

Organizers say that every ticket sold benefits Moncus Park’s operations, maintenance, and future community programming.

Here's what's planned for tonight and tomorrow:

Entertainment:

7:30 PM Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Live Art Installation:

Denise Gallagher

Imagination Station Activities:

Teddy Bear Mobile - Stuff your own Teddy Bear

MLR Magic - Face Painting, Balloon Twisting, Magician

Happy Little Trees Acadiana – Interactive Family Painting

Stretch-N-Grow of Acadiana - Physical Education Obstacle Course

All Aboard Party Headquarters - Trackless Train Rides

LASOAR – Outdoor Adventure

Food Vendors:

Aww Shucks LA

Jim Richard Cooking Trailer

Country Catering Food Trailer

G&G Quality Catering

The Picnic Chick

Sweet Spot:

Exquisite Gourmet Cotton Candy

Those Sugar Mamas

Divine Cakes and Sweets Boutique

2 Girls and a Cheesecake

The Rolling Pin LLC

Yum Y'all, LLC

Soso’s Brazilian Treats

Mon, 12/27

Entertainment:

6:00PM-7:40PM - Elf

7:45PM-7:55PM - CYT

8:15PM-9:45PM - Pine Leaf Boys

Live Art Installation:

Gracie Reaux

Children’s Storytime at 5:30:

John & Phyllis Comeaux, Winnie & the Mystery Moonstones

Imagination Station Activities:

Teddy Bear Mobile - Stuff your own Teddy Bear

MLR Magic - Face Painting, Balloon Twisting, Magician

Happy Little Trees Acadiana – Interactive Family Painting

Stretch-N-Grow of Acadiana - Physical Education Obstacle Course

All Aboard Party Headquarters - Trackless Train Rides

LASOAR – Outdoor Adventure

Food Vendors:

Aww Shucks LA

Jim Richard Cooking Trailer

Country Catering Food Trailer

G&G Quality Catering

The Picnic Chick