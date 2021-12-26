Moncus Park activities continue today and tomorrow

Moncus Park's Christmas in the Park has activities scheduled for tonight and tomorrow night.
Tonight, the rescheduled performance of Chubby Carrier will happen, and tomorrow the rescheduled Elf movie night will happen tomorrow.
General Admission tickets are available online for $10 per person. Tickets at the door are $15 and can be purchased with cash or credit card. Upgraded ticketing options are also available both online and at the door.
Children two and under are free. You can use RFID wristbands to purchase all food and drinks. Guests can load money onto their accounts using debit or credit cards in advance or utilize multiple "top-up" stations throughout the event.
General admission tickets include FREE PARKING at Cajun Field with a short shuttle ride to and from Moncus Park. Shuttle services will run every 15 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m. each night. Drivers with parking passes are asked to enter Moncus Park from the south.
If you want to get in free, you can volunteer for the event. You get a free T-shirt and free admission in exchange for your work at the event. For more info, go here: https://app.giveffect.com/campaigns/19679-2021-christmas-in-the-park-volunteer and click on "volunteer."
Organizers say that every ticket sold benefits Moncus Park’s operations, maintenance, and future community programming.
Here's what's planned for tonight and tomorrow:
Entertainment:
7:30 PM Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Live Art Installation:
Denise Gallagher
Imagination Station Activities:
Teddy Bear Mobile - Stuff your own Teddy Bear
MLR Magic - Face Painting, Balloon Twisting, Magician
Happy Little Trees Acadiana – Interactive Family Painting
Stretch-N-Grow of Acadiana - Physical Education Obstacle Course
All Aboard Party Headquarters - Trackless Train Rides
LASOAR – Outdoor Adventure
Food Vendors:
Aww Shucks LA
Jim Richard Cooking Trailer
Country Catering Food Trailer
G&G Quality Catering
The Picnic Chick
Sweet Spot:
Exquisite Gourmet Cotton Candy
Those Sugar Mamas
Divine Cakes and Sweets Boutique
2 Girls and a Cheesecake
The Rolling Pin LLC
Yum Y'all, LLC
Soso’s Brazilian Treats
Mon, 12/27
Entertainment:
6:00PM-7:40PM - Elf
7:45PM-7:55PM - CYT
8:15PM-9:45PM - Pine Leaf Boys
Live Art Installation:
Gracie Reaux
Children’s Storytime at 5:30:
John & Phyllis Comeaux, Winnie & the Mystery Moonstones
Imagination Station Activities:
Teddy Bear Mobile - Stuff your own Teddy Bear
MLR Magic - Face Painting, Balloon Twisting, Magician
Happy Little Trees Acadiana – Interactive Family Painting
Stretch-N-Grow of Acadiana - Physical Education Obstacle Course
All Aboard Party Headquarters - Trackless Train Rides
LASOAR – Outdoor Adventure
Food Vendors:
Aww Shucks LA
Jim Richard Cooking Trailer
Country Catering Food Trailer
G&G Quality Catering
The Picnic Chick
Sweet Spot:
Exquisite Gourmet Cotton Candy
Those Sugar Mamas
Divine Cakes and Sweets Boutique
2 Girls and a Cheesecake
The Rolling Pin LLC
Yum Y'all, LLC
Soso’s Brazilian Treats