Moderna vaccine to be administered at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette

Moderna vaccines will be administered on Saturday, May 1 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette.

The Region 4 Office of Public Health says that the vaccination event will take place from 10 am until 2 pm in the church Hall located at 600 Madeline Street.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine. Those wanting to receive a vaccine can do so by visiting oph4.timetap.com or by calling 337-262-5311.

Vaccines are available to anyone 18 years of age and older.

Masks and social distancing will be required for those who attend the event. Patients should bring some form of identification including an Name and Date of Birth.

Second doses are scheduled to be given on May 29 to those who are vaccinated at the May 1 event.

To see other locations around Acadiana offering COVID-19 vaccination and to schedule an appointment, click here.

