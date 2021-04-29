Watch
Moderna vaccine to be administered at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette

Saturday, May 1st
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 8:50 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 09:50:08-04

Moderna vaccines will be administered on Saturday, May 1 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette.

The Region 4 Office of Public Health says that the vaccination event will take place from 10 am until 2 pm in the church Hall located at 600 Madeline Street.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine. Those wanting to receive a vaccine can do so by visiting oph4.timetap.com or by calling 337-262-5311.

Vaccines are available to anyone 18 years of age and older.

Masks and social distancing will be required for those who attend the event. Patients should bring some form of identification including an Name and Date of Birth.

Second doses are scheduled to be given on May 29 to those who are vaccinated at the May 1 event.

To see other locations around Acadiana offering COVID-19 vaccination and to schedule an appointment, click here.

