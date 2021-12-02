Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Mobility Plus holds grand opening in Lafayette

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
mobility plus pic.PNG
Posted at 11:19 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 12:19:47-05

A new business offering mobility options for the people of Acadiana held its grand opening on Wednesday.

Mobility Plus at 450 Failla Road opened its doors officially at 11:30 am on December 1, 2021.

The store will serve Lafayette and surrounding communities as a location for scooters, ramps, lifts, and other mobility solutions.

To learn more about the business and its Lafayette location, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.