Donation of food vans to address hunger throughout Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. - Catholic Charities of Acadiana announced a donation from Love Our Community that will allow the development of a new mobile food program that will be operated through St. Joseph Diner. This new venture will help to address the need in rural communities experiencing food insecurity. Now, St. Joseph Diner will increase access to freshly prepared meals by providing to those in need through distribution points throughout Acadiana.

The founding donation from Love Our Community includes three new Ram ProMaster vans, each modified to include a serving window that will allow St. Joseph Diner-prepared food to be efficiently and safely served via a mobile setting.

“Disaster often brings to light vulnerabilities within a community,” said Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “Since the start of last year, we’ve realized that there are areas in Acadiana that have limited access to freshly prepared or shelf-stable food. We are grateful for the generous gift from Love our Community of these food vans, truly giving us the ability to respond with mercy to families and individuals and increase access to emergency food assistance.”

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is actively working with parish-based social ministries and partner organizations throughout Acadiana to identify existing gaps in service. The mobile food van program will develop over time to meet the changing needs within the eight parishes of Acadiana, both during and outside of times of disaster.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Love Our Community endeavored to meet critical needs in our community where food access was, and remains, a priority,” said Ryan R. Domengeaux, CEO & General Counsel of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. “Through Love Our Community and in collaboration with many, we are thrilled to help meet a critical need in Acadiana. We didn’t hesitate to empower St. Joseph Diner when Catholic Charities of Acadiana asked us to help find a way to distribute more food to those in need.”

The new mobile diner program will rely on community to support for operation costs, such as drivers and fuel expenses. The community is invited to support this ongoing program at bit.ly/StJosephDiner .

