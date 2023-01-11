MLK holiday waste, transit and compost schedule for Lafayette

Republic Services will not collect residential garbage or recycling in Lafayette Parish on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 16. Garbage pickup will be pushed back one day for all customers. The normal pick up schedule will resume the following week.

The Lafayette Transit System will not provide Daytime or Night Owl bus services or provide paratransit rides on Monday, January 16. Bus and paratransit services will resume regular schedules on Tuesday, January 17. The Lafayette Transit System office will also be closed on Monday.

The Compost Facility will be closed on Saturday, January 14 and Monday, January 16 and will reopen on Tuesday, January 17.