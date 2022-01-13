MLK Day vaccination event to be held in Lafayette

A vaccination event offering doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines will be held on Monday in Lafayette.
Vaccinations will be available to residents ages 5 and up at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center on January 17.
Organizers say that boosters will also be available for those eligible.
Anyone receiving their first dose of a vaccine will also receive a $100 VISA gift card as part of the state's "Shot for 100" campaign.
Those needing a vaccination or booster can head to the recreation center on Cora Street between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm.
A parent or guardian must be present for those 17 and younger who receive a vaccine.
