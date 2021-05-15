Mixed Opinions: Mask Mandate Revision

LAFAYETTE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Friday those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks indoors in most cases. This is based on the recommendation of the Louisiana Department of Health and the CDC.

If you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask indoors except in educational facilities, public transit, correctional settings, and health care facilities as regulated by LDH.

Plus, with this new revision, it is now entirely up to private business owners whether or not customers are required or even recommended to wear a mask.

KATC’s Victor Jorges went to Downtown Lafayette and talked to folks about this.

“If you’re vaccinated, you shouldn’t have to wear your mask,” said Tristan Assavedo of Lafayette. “But if you’re in a large gathering, put your mask on, that’s just safe for everybody.”

He says it really only helps the person next to you if you continue to wear a mask.

“You know, it’s like wearing sunglasses,” he said. “Who cares? If somebody tells you to put on a mask, put it on. The only person you’re saving is your fellow human.”

His friend Marc Bordelon says if a business requires a mask or not, he would still visit the establishment.

“I honestly would not mind either-or,” said Bordelon. “It’s whatever the personal choice of the business is.”

Other folks KATC caught up with have a clearer decision made. If a business doesn’t require or recommend masks, they will not enter.

“To be honest with you, I'm not going to go,” said Pamela Batiste of Lafayette. “They should all be safe. Actually, everyone has their own opinion, so it’s whatever you’re feeling.”

She and her friends, who enjoyed an afternoon downtown after months of not doing so, say they will still wear their masks, even if a place doesn’t require it.

“Yes, we will continue practicing safety,” said Batiste. “We actually have our masks here, being that we are all vaccinated, so we are in our own little group, but if we were in a large crowd, we’re going to wear our masks.”

With opinions still mixed, even after masks mandates are mostly lifted, KATC reached out to several local supermarkets in Lafayette. They say they are no longer requiring customers to wear a mask while they shop.

