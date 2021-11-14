Mitchell to begin role as president and CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority

A new leader of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority will start her first day on this job this week.

Mandi Mitchell, who was selected in September to replace outgoing president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux, will begin her first day on the job as leader of LEDA on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Mitchell was previously the assistant secretary for the Louisiana Economic Development. According to the Advocate, Mitchell's new position is one of the highest paid in Lafayette parish government with an annual salary $250,000 plus benefits.

The Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) works with businesses as they make decisions to start, expand or relocate to Lafayette and the surrounding communities.

