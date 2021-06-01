Miles Perret Cancer Services announces Acadiana’s Ultimate Scavenger Hunt

LAFAYETTE, La – For the second year in a row, Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS) is hosting Games Across Acadiana- Acadiana’s Ultimate Scavenger Hunt. This two-week scavenger hunt will feature more than 50 missions and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Keeping true to tradition, Games Across Acadiana will be free to play. Participants will have the opportunity to complete a variety of missions and earn points for a chance to win more than 50 great prizes including a Grand Prize of $10,000.

Registration for the virtual scavenger hunt will open July 15th and gameplay will be available beginning July 31st.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.

For more information on joining the hunt, visit milesperret.org/GAA or call 337-984-1920.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel