Middlebrook foundation hosting virtual challenge to support scholarship program

In an effort to establish a scholarship fund for high school seniors in the area, The Middlebrook Foundation is hosting a virtual challenge in honor of Cpl. Middlebrook.

The foundation is hosting the virtual challenge which is offering four options to participants.

Participants can walk, run, or bike: 5k, 10k, 168 miles, or 442 miles conveniently anytime between May 1, 2021 and October 1, 2021. Participants will personally track their progress and all the proceeds will go towards the scholarship program for high school seniors in the community.

442 was Cpl. Middlebrook's call numbers.

The deadline to register is April 8, 2021. It cost $25 per entry into the challenge, which includes a t-shirt.

"You can get your t-shirt mailed to you for an additional $5. The preferred method of payment is Venmo; however you can mail a check to the Middlebrook Foundation. We will announce a day and time to pick up your t-shirts locally," the Middlebrook Foundation says.

Those interested can visit their website at www.middlebrookfoundation.com.

Middlebrook Foundation

“The Middlebrook Foundation was founded to honor the life and sacrifice of Corporal Michael Middlebrook, and to continue his mission of helping the poor and less fortunate residents of the Lafayette Community”

