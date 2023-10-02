Mickey Shunick Memorial Loop Ride to be held Wednesday

The 6th Mickey Shunick Memorial Loop Ride will be held in honor of all loved ones lost in cycling accidents in Acadiana. In the past, the Mickey Loop Ride has honored Mickey Shunick and other fallen cyclists. Now, organizers encourage anyone who has lost a friend or family member in a cycling accident to join us and ride in their memory.

Riders will convene at Moncus Park on Wednesday, October 4 at 5:30 PM and depart at 5:45 pm. A post-ride celebration will be held at Corner Bar, about a quarter mile from Moncus Park.

In previous years, the ride was held in July on this date because it coincides with the anniversary of the resolution establishing the Mickey Shunick Memorial Bike Loop. The resolution, which passed the City-Parish Council 9-0, stated the “Lafayette community has expressed a desire to memorialize Mickey’s legacy” and that she “loved to bike and used her bike as transportation throughout the community.”

This year, due to the summer heat wave, organizers decided to move the ride until October.

The Mickey Shunick Memorial Loop is 7.8 miles of connected bike lanes and shared roadways. The roads will not be blocked off and we will be riding with traffic. As a result, this ride may not be appropriate for young children unless they are accompanying their parents in a bike trailer or mounted seat.

You can view the full route here: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/40234124 [ridewithgps.com].

Organizers urge attendees to wear a helmet and bring bicycle lights if available.