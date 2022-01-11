Megadeth and Lamb of God coming to the Cajundome in April

Megadeth and Lamb of God are coming to the Cajundome in April.

The metal bands will perform with special guests Trivium and In Flames on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10:00 am.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can go online to livenation.com, cajundome.com or by visiting the Cajundome Box Office.

