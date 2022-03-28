Meeting to discuss drainage improvements in Scott, public welcomed

The City of Scott is inviting the public to a meeting Wednesday to discuss drainage improvement plans.

The meeting will be held at the Scott Event Center on Lions Club Road at 6:00 pm. It is free and open to the public.

There, residents will be informed of the current status of the city's drainage improvement program. Officials will also discuss hurricane preparedness and detention pond designs with those in attendance.

Games and activities will be provided for all ages, they say.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact City Hall in Scott at 337-233-1130.

