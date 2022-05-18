Meeting next month will discuss Scott roundabout at Apollo Road

Next month, Scott officials will be discussing the upcoming construction of the Apollo Road roundabout.

The discussion, which will detail the road closure and detour at Dulles Drive and Rue De Belier intersection for construction of the Apollo Road Roundabout, will be held on June 8, 2022.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 pm at the Scott Event Center at 110 Lions Club Road in Scott.

Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard, Representatives from Fenstermaker, Police Chief Chad Leger and Fire Chief Chad Sonnier will be speaking at the meeting.

The public is invited to attend and share opinions and concerns.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel