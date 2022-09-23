Mayor- President Guillory uses veto power to restore pay raises

Lafayette Mayor- President Josh Guillory has used his line-item veto power to restore pay raises that were unanimously rejected by both the city and parish councils.

Guillory emailed the council members on Monday informing them of his decision, officials say.

Raises total 259 thousand dollars for 15 employees, with some directors receiving an increase of more than 30 thousand dollars.

The councils could could consider a veto override on October 4, 2022.

KATC looked into the home rule charter, and to override Guillory's veto the parish and city councils will have to have a two-thirds majority that comes out four out of the five votes.