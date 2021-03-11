Mayor-President Guillory releases statement on stimulus package, outlines parish allocations

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has released a statement on the recently signed $1.9 trillion stimulus package. In the statement, Guillory outlines what will be received by Lafayette Parish.

Below is a look at the allocations that will be given by Jurisdiction:

Parish of Lafayette: $47,397,935

City of Lafayette: $36,143,158

City of Broussard: $4,682,821

City of Carencro: $3,484,093

Town of Duson: $651,908

City of Scott: $3,198,699

City of Youngsville: $5,421,748

Guillory says he will be working with City and Parish Council members and all LCG stakeholders to wisely invest these dollars. Read his full statement below.

“President Biden has signed legislation known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic stimulus package. Part of that package is $350 billion for state and local governments.

Based on information published by the House Reform and Oversight Committee, the State of Louisiana expects to receive about $3.2 billion. Lafayette Parish and its municipalities expect to receive about $100 million.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has added more than $7 trillion to the nation’s monetary balance sheet through direct appropriations, and actions by the Federal Reserve. After ARPA funds are appropriated, the national debt will balloon to $30 trillion.

History tells us this rapid expansion of the money supply suggests the likelihood of significant inflation, monetary instability, and volatility in capital markets in the coming months and years. Additionally, the troubling combination of weak energy prices and the collapse of the tourism industry represent a major challenge to our local fiscal outlook in the medium and long term.

The Council members have recently submitted their priority requests for the upcoming budget cycle.

I will be working with our City and Parish Council members and all LCG stakeholders to wisely invest these dollars in a manner that improves the sustainability and resilience of our local governments and ensures a safer, more prosperous future for our city and parish, our communities, and our people.”

