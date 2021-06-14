Mayor issues proclamation for 246th U.S Army Birthday

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory issued a proclamation declaring June 14 as the 246th birthday of the U.S. Army in Lafayette Parish.

That proclamation came during a cake cutting ceremony today at the Army Recruiting Station.

According to LCG, traditionally, the oldest enlisted Soldier, who represents length of service, and the youngest enlisted Soldier, who represents future service, cut the cake together using the Non-commissioned Officer Sword. Three pieces of cake are cut. The first piece is for the guest of honor. The second piece is for the oldest Soldier, and the third piece is for the youngest Soldier.

Learn more about the Army at goarmy.com.

