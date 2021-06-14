Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Mayor issues proclamation for 246th U.S Army Birthday

items.[0].videoTitle
Mayor issues proclamation for 246th U.S Army Birthday
LAF Army birthday.png
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 19:49:02-04

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory issued a proclamation declaring June 14 as the 246th birthday of the U.S. Army in Lafayette Parish.

That proclamation came during a cake cutting ceremony today at the Army Recruiting Station.

According to LCG, traditionally, the oldest enlisted Soldier, who represents length of service, and the youngest enlisted Soldier, who represents future service, cut the cake together using the Non-commissioned Officer Sword. Three pieces of cake are cut. The first piece is for the guest of honor. The second piece is for the oldest Soldier, and the third piece is for the youngest Soldier.

Learn more about the Army at goarmy.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.