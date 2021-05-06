March 2021 sales are highest on record

LAFAYETTE, L. - With more than $697 million in taxable sales in March, 2021 year-to-date taxable sales reached $1.77 billion, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Year-to-date sales were 19.0% higher than 2020 and 17.6% higher than 2019. March 2021 sales are the highest on record for any month in history—topping December 2014 by 4.2%, or $28.0 million.

“It’s clear from these numbers as operating restrictions are eased and businesses re-open or expand their services, shoppers are ready to spend in Lafayette Parish,” says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Studies show that 80 percent of consumers feel more or as connected to their communities now compared to pre-pandemic. I hope that connection and community support continues to carry over into supporting local businesses to further fuel our economic recovery.”

Year-to-date taxable sales are up in all municipalities in the parish— Lafayette (18.1%), Broussard (10.8%), Carencro (50.4%), Duson (29.2%), Scott (18.2%), and Youngsville (27.0%). Sales are also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 13.4%.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

