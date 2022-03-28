Man wanted, accused of hitting two people with vehicle in Lafayette

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office working to locate a man accused of hitting two people with his vehicle.

Deputies say 29-year-old Michael Granger is wanted for attempted first-degree murder in Lafayette Parish.

An arrest warrant was issued in connection with a Monday morning incident in the 100 block of Limoges Street in Duson. During the incident, detectives say Granger drove a vehicle at three people in a parking lot, striking two of them.

As a result, deputies say one person is hospitalized at this time.

The arrest warrant lists Granger’s charges as three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder.

If you have any information on Granger’s whereabouts or other information related to this case, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

