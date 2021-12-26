Man known as Scooter Santa hit, injured in hit-and-run

The Lafayette man who is known as Santa on a Scooter was involved in a hit and run accident Thursday.

The crash happened on Pinhook Road between Bernard Road and Morgan Street in Broussard at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 23. The vehicle that hit him, while he was riding his scooter, had square-shaped headlights and may have been red or orange.

"They hit me from behind, going 50 or 60 miles per hour," he tells KATC.

He has had multiple surgeries to repair a very bad break in his leg, as well in his arm, feet and hand. He's still in a Lafayette hospital, and will be discharged to a rehabilitation facility, he tells us. His scooter has lights and reflectors on it, and when he rides at night he wears a reflective vest, too.

Broussard Police say they're working the case and are asking for information from anyone who might have seen the accident, or has seen damage on a vehicle that might have been caused by the crash. Police believe the vehicle's mirror hit the victim, and so the vehicle involved will be missing a mirror.

If you have any information that might help solve the crash, you can call Broussard Police at 337.837.6259 or, if you'd prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337.232.TIPS.