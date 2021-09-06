Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Man injured during Sunday night shooting on Lena Street in Lafayette

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Lafayette Police Department.PNG
Posted at 10:55 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 12:04:21-04

One man was injured Sunday night during a shooting on Lena Street in Lafayette.

Police say the incident occurred around 7:40 pm on September 5 in the 100 block of Lena Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect(s) involved in the shooting fled the scene before police arrived.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.