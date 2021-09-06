Man injured during Sunday night shooting on Lena Street in Lafayette

One man was injured Sunday night during a shooting on Lena Street in Lafayette.

Police say the incident occurred around 7:40 pm on September 5 in the 100 block of Lena Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect(s) involved in the shooting fled the scene before police arrived.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel