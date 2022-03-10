Man in critical condition following crash on Louisiana Avenue

A man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Avenue.

Lafayette Police say they responded to a major vehicle crash that happened in the 500 block of Louisiana Avenue at around 2:00 p.m.

Police say one vehicle was traveling Southbound on South Sterling Street, crossing Louisiana Avenue when it was struck by another vehicle traveling on Louisiana Avenue towards the Evangeline Thruway.

One man was ejected from the rear of the first vehicle.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serve injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

