Man gets matching tattoos with strangers

After a terminal cancer diagnosis three years ago, one man is determined to leave something meaningful behind.

Don Caskey of Strangerink non-profit organization, decided to get tattoos with strangers as a way to connect with people.

In the last eighteen months more than 600 people have gotten matching tattoos with Caskey.

Caskey tells KATC that thousands more around the world want to do the same thing.

"When they diagnosed me, I said you know what? I have two options. I can sit back and I can wait to die or go on and live. I decided to live. I realized more so when I got sick that funerals are not cheap, and when people get ill and their health their health goes to crap. They worry about trying to stay alive, enjoying what life they got, and being that funerals are not cheap I decided to try to help all the people out that have terminal illnesses and raise money to help pay for the funerals," Caskey said.

