Man found dead in vehicle after shooting

Posted at 6:58 AM, Feb 20, 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. — Around 1:50 am, officers with the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) responded to a shooting in progress in the 1000 block of Louisiana Avenue.

According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, officers on scene discovered a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was found inside a vehicle located in the parking lot of 1111 Mudd Avenue.

Officers with Lafayette Police began rendering life-saving measures until the victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim later died as a direct result of his injuries.

Homicide investigators are currently on scene gathering information and piecing together the facts, Benoit says. More information regarding this investigation will be released at a later time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

