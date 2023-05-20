Man crashes, abandons motorcycle in failed attempt

Lafayette Police are responding to the scene of a single-vehicle accident in the 1600 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway that took place at approximately 8:10 p.m. Friday night.

According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Matthew Benoit, the motorist operating a motorcylce attempted to perform a trick while in motion. As a result the motorist lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Police say the motorcycle did not make contact with any other vehicles and that the motorist reportedly fled the scene.

Lafayette Police are removing the abandoned motorcyle from the roadway.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.