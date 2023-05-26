Watch Now
Man booked with arson in vehicle fire

Posted at 10:37 AM, May 26, 2023
A man has been booked with arson in connection with a fire that happened earlier this month.

Alexis Delao, 31, was booked into the Lafayette jail with simple arson.

He's accused in connection with a May 17 fire in the 300 block of Lebesque Road, Scott Fire Department officials say.

Firefighters were called to that location at about 2 a.m. and they found a car engulfed in flames. They brought the fire under control before it could spread to a nearby mobile home, officials say.

Firefighters saw indications that it was an arson, so they called in arson investigators with the Lafayette Fire Department. Those investigators gathered evidence and obtained a warrant for Delao, officials said.

There no injuries reported in the fire.

