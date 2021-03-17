Man arrested with assault-style rifle in connection with shots fire investigation

A Broussard man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shots fired investigation on Gustave Street in Broussard.

On Sunday, March 14, 2021 at approximately 10:15 PM officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots being fired in a neighborhood on Gustave Street.

Once on scene, officers located a man identified as 24-year-old Tristan Greene walking near a residence. Greene had a high-powered assault-style rifle (AR-10 .308 caliber) slung across his back, police say.

Greene was detained by officers. A search of the area revealed a spent .308 cartridge in the roadway, matching the live rounds located in the magazine of the gun that Greene was carrying.

A short time after being arrested, Greene resisted officers but was subdued without injury. They say he continued to kick the door and window inside the police unit.

Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou says that Greene has prior felony arrests for Aggravated Battery w/Dangerous Weapon in 2017 and Attempted Second Degree Murder in 2018.

Greene was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Resisting Arrest

Several Warrants out of Opelousas for contempt of court for traffic violations, distribution of marijuana, resisting an officer, poss. of a firearm in the presence of a controlled and dangerous substance

Anyone with additional information about this crime or any crime, please contact the Broussard Police Department at 837-6259 or Crime Stoppers. See the attached photo of the suspect.

