Man arrested Wednesday for discharging firearm in residential area

A man has been arrested by deputies in response to the call of shots fired in the Carencro area on Wednesday.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says they responded to multiple calls around 2:00 pm for service near the 100 block of Brina Lane.

Those calls, according to the department, were in reference to a person discharging a firearm in a residential area.

Over the course of an investigation, one person, 26-year-old Toby Boutte, was identified as a suspect.

Boutte was located in St. Landry Parish and taken into custody by the LPSO SWAT Team in coordination with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Boutte was booked on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Deputies say no further information is available at this time.

