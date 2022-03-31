Watch
Man arrested in Texas, accused in fatal Carmel Drive shooting

Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 14:44:11-04

A man has been arrested in connection with a Monday evening shooting that left one dead on Carmel Drive in Lafayette Parish.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff says 37-year-old Zachary Adams was located in Houston, Texas and booked on Second-Degree Murder.

Adams, LPSO says, was located with the help of the Louisiana and Texas Attorneys General Office Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

29-year-old Jalen Walker of Lafayette was killed in that shooting on Carmel Drive.

