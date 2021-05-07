Man arrested in Lafayette gas station shooting that injured one

One person has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting at a gas station on the Evangeline Thruway that injured one.

Lafayette Police they they responded around 2:00 am on May 6 to a gas station in the 2100 block of NW Evangeline Thruway in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Lafayette Police say 42-year-old Courtland Malbrough was identified as a suspect and arrested at the scene.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of attempted second degree murder among other charges.

Police say it is not known what caused the shooting to take place.

