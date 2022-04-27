Man arrested in connection with February shooting that injured two

Lafayette Police say a suspect wanted in connection with a February shooting that injured two people has been arrested.

18-year-old Rodrigo Arnada Jr was arrested on April 26, 2022, in connection with the February 4 shooting on Hebert Road. He was taken into custody in Lafayette and booked on two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Lafayette Police say they were called around 11:00 pm on February 4, to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Hebert Road. A man and woman were injured in the shooting and were found by police a few blocks away from the scene on Newport Drive.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital.

