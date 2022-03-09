Man arrested in connection with February shooting on Ambassador Caffery

Lafayette Police have arrested a person in connection with a February shooting on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Police say on March 9, the United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force (USMS VOTF) located and arrested 27-year-old Xavier Herrera.

Herrera had an active warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder which stemmed from his involvement in a shooting that took place on the night of February 19, 2022, on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

In that incident, police say an altercation involving two men occurred. During the altercation, one of the men pulled a handgun and fired a single gunshot, allegedly striking the other man. He then fled the scene.

The victim received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say Herrera was located and apprehended in Opelousas, LA. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail.

