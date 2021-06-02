Man arrested in connection with fatal Simcoe Street shooting

Lafayette Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in May.

On Wednesday June 2, 2021, the SWAT team was deployed to the 1800 block of Eraste Landry Road to apprehend the suspect in that case.

Nakeea Senegal was arrested in connection with the homicide which occurred on Simcoe Street. He is facing one count of second degree murder.

LPSO Nakeea Senegal

Lafayette Police identified the victim in that shooting as 43-year-old Robert Hebert of Lafayette. He died from injuries sustained in that shooting

KATC

A second victim, believed to be a bystander, was also shot. That person was transported to a local hospital by someone before officers arrived on the scene. That person suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was later released from the hospital.

Senegal's arrest, police say, happened without incident. He was transported to jail for booking.

