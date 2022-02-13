Man arrested in connection with Broussard homicide

Broussard Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Ridgeview Drive.

Police say that on Saturday, February 12, 2022 the suspect in the February 8 homicide turned himself in to the United States Marshal’s Task Force.

The suspect identified as 23-year-old Dalelon Malik Williams was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of Second-Degree Murder.

Police say one person was shot in that incident and died from their injuries. The victim has not been identified.

