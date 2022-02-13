Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Man arrested in connection with Broussard homicide

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
City of Broussard
Broussard police increase patrol for the the holidays
Posted at 11:29 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 12:43:18-05

Broussard Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Ridgeview Drive.

Police say that on Saturday, February 12, 2022 the suspect in the February 8 homicide turned himself in to the United States Marshal’s Task Force.

The suspect identified as 23-year-old Dalelon Malik Williams was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the charge of Second-Degree Murder.

Police say one person was shot in that incident and died from their injuries. The victim has not been identified.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.